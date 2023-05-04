Chis Hansen is famously known for his NBC show “To Catch A Predator.” He now has a new show called the ‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’ which will feature an Ohio man.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Dayton Ohio said 54-year-old Brian Arflack drove all the way from Illinois to meet with someone whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies say Arflack was stopped in his tracks and remains in jail at this time.

Arflack’s episode is expected to premiere on Thursday, May 4.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they plan on sharing a preview of the episode and giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work that goes into protecting children from predators.

Hansen’s show ‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’ airs on Tru Blu and can be found here.