JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio man who was arrested following a multi-state vehicle chase in Sept. during which he allegedly fired shots at police was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday.

Watch Police Chase footage: Man shot at police 3 times on Ohio State Route 7, told police “That’s fine, shoot me then”

Tyler Karhut, 27, of Toronto, Ohio, was indicted on these charges:

Felony 1 Aggravated Burglary

Felony 4 Aggravated Assault

Felony 1 Felonious Assault

Misdemeanor 1 Aggravated Menacing

Misdemeanor 2 Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Failure to Comply with an Officer

Karhut was found asleep by authorities in his vehicle with a gun on his lap at the 213 rest stop along Route 7 on on Friday, Sept. 22.

When Ohio Highway Patrol officers asked Karhut to walk toward them, Karhut reportedly said, “Why dude? I didn’t do nothing.”

The Ohio State Trooper told Karhut and to not get back into the car.

“What are you going to do about it?” Karhut reportedly said.

“If you get back in that car, we’re going to have some issues, “said the State Trooper.

“That’s fine, shoot me then,” Karhut allegedly replied.

After the verbal dispute with officers, Karhut allegedly fired three shots and led authorities on a chase through Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Karhut missed his target when firing the shots.

He was finally stopped and arrested by McDonald, Pa. police and taken to the Washington County, Pennsylvania jail.

Video is today’s top stories.