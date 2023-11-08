GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced that on Thursday November 2, Robert Schumacher, 42 of Byesville, Ohio, was arrested for what law enforcement calls “heinous crimes.”

Detectives with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted an investigation involving Schumacher.

Detectives executed multiple search warrants and reviewed thousands of computer files which lead to the formal filing of charges against Schumacher.

Robert Schumacher has been charged with 4 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, and 3 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all of which are felonies of the second degree.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed pending further review of evidentiary items that were located.