Local police say they were on a brief high-speed chase on Monday which lead to the arrest of a Woodsfield, Ohio man.

Woodsfield police say they were attempting to make a traffic stop on a vehicle after they observed a traffic violation at the intersection of West Marietta Street and Moose Ridge Road.

Police say the driver failed to pull over and accelerated at a high rate of speed on Moose Ridge Road.

After a brief pursuit, officers say the vehicle traveled off of the roadway onto a dead-end road. Upon reaching the end of the road, the driver surrendered and was arrested.

Police say the driver, Patrick Davis, 46, was driving with two passengers, one being a juvenile.

Davis was transported to the Monroe County jail where he is being held on charges of Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, endangering children, driving under suspension, and operation in willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property