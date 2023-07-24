HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Harrison County jury has indicted a Monroe County man for rape of a victim under 13 years of age.

Chad J. Holcomb, 19, of Woodsfield was indicted on three counts: felony, first degree rape; felony, third degree gross sexual imposition; and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

On April 14, the Cadiz Police Department in Harrison County, Ohio alerted the Woodsfield Police Department that a sexual assault allegedly occurred in Cadiz, and that the suspect, Chad Holcomb, resided in Woodsfield in Monroe County.

Holcomb was on probation and was initially arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Holcomb was interviewed at the Woodsfield Police Department where he allegedly confessed to the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, according to an April post on the Woodsfield Police Department Facebook page.

