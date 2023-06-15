RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – A man called 911 to complain about his order at an Ohio Subway and how he was allegedly treated by an employee.

According to a police report, the incident took place Thursday, June 8 at about 9 a.m. at the Subway located at the Pilot Travel Center on Brecksville Road.

The man told police he went into the restaurant, told the employee the sandwich he would like, and then walked over to the drink cooler. By the time, the man returned from getting his drink, he said, the sandwich was made and wrapped up, according to the report.

“No longer from when I turned around to go to the cooler to grab me a drink, he already had my sandwich out. So, I don’t know if he spit on it or what,” said the man in the call to 911. “Like, it was like – never that fast.”

According to the report, the victim goes on to say he was never asked what he would like on the sandwich or if he wanted it toasted.

This is when a verbal argument allegedly took place.

According to the police report, the man picked up the sub and threw it in the trash, and told the employee to make it again. The man told dispatchers that the employee refused.

FOX 8 has reached out to Subway for comment.