NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – A man accused of vandalizing a North Olmsted woman’s patio multiple times has been arrested, police announced Wednesday.

Michael Surratt, 33, of North Olmsted, is charged with criminal mischief and criminal damaging.

North Olmsted police had been looking for a suspect after Ring camera video showed a man dumping white paint and a bag full of trash on the back porch of an apartment early Friday morning.

Investigators said it has been an ongoing issue, starting back in early August. According to police reports, it stemmed from an encounter between a food delivery driver and the woman who lives there.

“It was where the driver that was supposed to deliver her food wasn’t actually the person who delivered it. So she did file a complaint with the company and then two days later, the trash started piling up on her back porch,” Sgt. Matthew Beck previously told FOX 8 News.

Police identified the suspect as Surratt. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon but was later released.

Surratt will appear in Rocky River Court on Sept. 5.