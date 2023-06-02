Wheeling W VA. (WTRF) – With the start of Meteorological Summer here, plenty of Ohio Valley residents took to The Ohio River to cool off over Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures in the river since then have skyrocketed and are now becoming warmer, a bit more conducive to Summertime swimming.

This image is from the US Geological Survey showcasing Ohio River temperatures in Wheeling, WV.

Water temperatures have drastically warmed the last week plus due to the abundant sunshine and warm air locked into our region.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For context, the average water temperature of a warm/hot shower is around 98-101 degrees.

Near-term temperatures actually cool off as we head into the weekend and through the start of next week thanks to a northerly wind.

Seven day temperature outlook.

The extended temperature outlook favors cooler weather for the second week of June.

Extended temperature outlook for our area.

Although temperatures over the next few weeks may not favor warming river waters, as we head closer to Summer we can expect to see the river waters warming.

River temperatures should hover around the lower 70s for the next week or so.

7News will keep an eye on the Ohio River temperatures and keep you posted on its current readings.