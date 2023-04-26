Wheeling W VA. (WTRF) – Well as we near the beginning of May, boating season is just around the corner with plenty of residents eager to jump into the Ohio River! So the question is, is it warm enough to swim?

Not really, and the trend doesn’t favor much warmth either.

This image is from the US Geological Survey showcasing Ohio River temperatures in Wheeling, WV.

Temperatures at this stage of April for the river sit around 57°. For context, the average water temperature of a warm/hot shower is around 98-101 degrees.

Near-term temperatures do not favor much in the form of warmth as we range around the lower 60s over the next seven days.

Seven day temperature outlook.

The extended temperature outlook favors much cooler weather for the first week of May.

Extended temperature outlook for our area.

Although temperatures over the next few weeks may not favor warming river waters, as we head closer to Summer we can expect to see the river waters warming.

7News will keep an eye on the Ohio River temperatures and keep you posted on its current readings.