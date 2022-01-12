Ohio Fish declared extinct found alive in Ohio River

A native Ohio fish that was said to be extinct was found alive by fish management crews in the Ohio River according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

The fish that was found was a longhead darter and they didn’t just find one, they found two.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife. says these were the first captures in Ohio since 1939 when Milton B. Trautman captured 7 in the Walhonding River, a principal tributary of the Muskingum River in east-central Ohio.

At this time no other information on the findings was made available stick with 7News for more.