Suspicious device found on Ohio River barge in West Virginia

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Chief Warrant Officer Kate Cameron of the US Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Barboursville, another potential explosive device was found on a barge on the Ohio River in West Virginia.

A section of the river was shut down by the Coast Guard between mile markers 170 and 174 between 9:15 p.m. on Monday and 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

This comes after another “possible explosive device” was found on a barge on the Ohio River near St. Marys, West Virginia on Thursday, October 21.

Troopers say the Explosive Response Team found the suspected device, rendered it safe and removed it from the barge.

There is no word on whether these two incidents are related.