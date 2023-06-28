The Sistersville Ferry is preparing to host its most-anticipated cruise of the year.

On July 9th, the Ferry will welcome dinner guests for the popular Firework & Sousa Cruise.

The evening features a three-hour cruise on the Ohio River, a picnic dinner catered by Quinet’s Restaurant, live music provided by Parkersburg DJ Duane Congrove, and then a front-row seat across from Sistersville City Park for the Sistersville Fireworks Show.

The fireworks will be accompanied by patriotic music and military marches such as John Philip Sousa’s famous Stars and Stripes Forever

According to Ferry Captain Bo Hause, “The fireworks dinner cruise is always a big hit and a sellout. There’s no more exciting and colorful way to watch fireworks than to see them exploding over the water.”

Tickets for the cruise are $40 per person with all proceeds used to support continuing operation of the mid-Ohio Valley’s over 200-year-old ferry service. All reservations are being handled at Sistersville City Hall (304.652.6361), and because only a limited number of passengers can be accommodated on the ferry, payment must be made before a reservation is confirmed.

All guests for the event should bring a chair and consider bringing a light sweater or jacket since temperatures on the Ohio River are often a bit cooler. Beginning shortly after 6 PM the ferry will load passengers from the Sistersville Landing and then cross to the Fly, OH Landing and load passengers gathered there