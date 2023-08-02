Two local men were arrested after deputies received a call of a burglary.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office along with the Chester Police Department responded to Ohio River Boulevard just outside of the city limits of Chester.

Hornbeck

Deputies say they needed to utilize K9 Officer Kevin to do an article search of the area. K9 Kevin along with his handler allegedly located items in the wood line just 50 yards from the house. Officers say it was then suspected that the suspects may still be in the area.

K9 Kevin then was used to run a track in the woods to locate the suspects.

Officials say they traveled about 300 yards into the woods going toward the Ohio River and located two suspects.

The suspects were identified as Toby Hornbeck of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Stacen Young of Chester, West Virginia.

Young

Officials say they found an identification card belonging to the resident on Ohio River Boulevard along with debits cards that belonged to other individuals and four duffle bags full of items.

Both individuals were detained and with the help of the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, who already had a boat on the river they were picked up on the riverbank and taken into custody.

Hornbeck and Young were transported to the Chester boat dock and turned over to awaiting officers to be transported to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Both individuals were charged with daytime burglary, breaking and entering an automobile, and possession of methamphetamine.

Both subjects were arraigned and transported to the West Virginia Northern Regional Jail