WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — President Joe Biden says he has no plans at this time to visit East Palestine as fallout continues from the train derailment.

Speaking to reporters gathered at the White House Friday, the president defended his administration’s response to the disaster.

He said he’s spoken with major figures in both Ohio and Pennsylvania, and pointed out that the federal government arrived within two hours of the train fire.

Biden added that he is still keeping close tabs on the situation as it enters its fourth week.

The Biden Administration’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited East Palestine on Thursday.

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich and former President Donald Trump also made separate appearances.