The Carnegie Science Center is hosting a society science lecture series on the East Palestine Train Derailment.

The lecture is on February 23 at 7pm through a Zoom webinar.

The event says they will have experts answer questions that include how serious is the train derailment and if you should be worried.

Presenters for the series include Dr. James Fabisiak, PhD an Associate Professor, Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Peng Gao, PhD an Assistant Professor, Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Pittsburgh and Dr. Juliane Beier, PhD an Assistant Professor of Medicine, Pittsburgh Liver Research Center.

You can register for the series by clicking here.