EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio law enforcement issued a warning of potential terroristic threats from violent extremists surrounding activities planned by environmental activist Erin Brockovich in East Palestine, according to Yahoo News.

A Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine Feb. 3. Authorities there also burned off vinyl chloride, a carcinogenic ingredient used in the production of plastic products.

Yahoo News obtained the report which was dated Feb. 24 and was distributed to law enforcement agencies by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Ohio Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center Terrorism Analysis Unit Situational Awareness [STACC TAU].

The report states that the possible terrorist threat “assesses that special interest extremist groups will continue to call for changes in governmental policy, which may lead to protests in/around East Palestine and/or at the Statehouse in Columbus.”

The report went on to state that Brockovich blamed the rail company involved in the incident, Norfolk Southern, and that the in-person event she planned in East Palestine could increase tensions there:

“On 24 February, environmental activist Erin BrockovichUSPER [United States person] is scheduled to be in East Palestine to explain residents’ legal rights. Brokovich has urged the community to use common sense and ask questions. Brockovich is also placing blame solely on Norfolk Southern. The STACC TAU assess this event could potentially increase tensions within the community.” Ohio Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center Terrorism Analysis Unit Situational Awareness [STACC TAU] report on East Palestine

According to Yahoo News, DHS posted the report on its intelligence sharing platform on Feb. 28, making it available to its more than 150,000 local, state and federal police and other partners nationwide.

The report assesses risks posed by Brockovich and other what it calls extremist activist groups and differentiates them from “traditional right-wing and left-wing terrorism in that extremist special interest groups seek to resolve specific issues, rather than effect widespread political change.”

The Ohio Department of Public Safety denied issuing the report naming Brockovich, according to Yahoo News.

The report also listed the environmental group Earthjustice.