EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WTRF) — Erin Brockovich is still advocating for the East Palestine train derailment cleanup.

Well-known environmental activist and consumer advocate, Erin Brockovich visited the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio twice in February. In a Tweet on her official Twitter page she let it be known that she still suffers from her visit to the small community.

Brockovich retweeted Stel Bailey’s announcement of their return to Capitol Hill to ensure that the Department of Defense prioritizes the cleanup of the derailment contamination and the families impacted by it.

In her retweet, Brockovich says that she was only there for a few days and her eyes were reinjured during her short visits to the community. She seems to speculate the all clear that the residents of the area were given.

On Feb. 3., about 50 cars derailed in East Palestine as a freight train was carrying a variety of materials from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern

