The head of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is pleading with the public to stop spreading misinformation after the Ohio train derailment.

Jennifer Homendy took to Twitter and said that “: anyone speculating about what happened, didn’t happen, or should’ve happened is misleading a suffering community.’

Homendy gave an example of misinformation that she believes to be misleading

“Some are saying the ECP (electronically controlled pneumatic) brake rule, if implemented, would’ve prevented this derailment. FALSE – here’s why… The ECP braking rule would’ve applied ONLY to HIGH HAZARD FLAMMABLE TRAINS. The train that derailed in East Palestine was a MIXED FREIGHT TRAIN containing only 3 placarded Class 3 flammable liquids cars. This means even if the rule had gone into effect, this train wouldn’t have had ECP brakes,” Homendy said.

Homendy is urging the public to let the NTSB handle the safety analysis and that anything else is harmful and ‘adding pain to a community that has been through enough.’

Homeendy also said that the community has her personal commitment that the NTSB will continue to share all information publicly as soon as possible through their analysis and their instigators will thoroughly examine the tank cars once decontaminated.