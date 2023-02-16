Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) sent a letter to Governor Mike DeWine calling on him to officially declare a disaster in East Palestine and seek the full support of the federal government to bolster the state of Ohio’s ongoing clean-up efforts.

“A man-made disaster of this scale, scope, and significance necessitates a response and deployment of resources that are commensurate in scale and scope. I’m grateful for all that the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, local fire fighters, and local law enforcement have done to respond to this unprecedented disaster, but it’s critical we act quickly to supplement those efforts. Additional federal resources can and should play a critical role in helping our fellow Ohioans get back on their feet and ensure that their community is a safe place to live, work, and raise a family,” wrote Brown.

Yesterday, Brown led letters to NTSB and EPA raising concerns and calling on the agencies investigate and provide assistance to the East Palestine community.

A copy of the letter is available HERE and below: