EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WTRF) – As of March 2, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is calling for long-term health monitoring for the residents of East Palestine following the train derailment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brown and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance have teamed up to send letters to the EPA and the CDC urging them to ensure individuals affected by the derailment have access to baseline medical testing.

Senator Brown says the model to follow is the PACT Act – the bill assisting soldiers and marines who were exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.

”We passed this bill listing the 23 illnesses that are most likely to come from this, from bronchial illnesses and cancers and so, if a veteran who was exposed to these burn pits shows up at the local VA with one of these illnesses, they will automatically get care and they don’t have to hire a lawyer to do that. I want to do the same kind of things for long term illnesses coming out of this this train crash, where we don’t know what kind of illness somebody might have a year or two years or five years from now but we want to make sure that they’re covered and we want to make sure that Norfolk Southern pays for it.” Senator Sherrod Brown – (D) Ohio

This bipartisan view urges these agencies to immediately begin health screenings of residents of East Palestine, Ohio after the release of these toxic chemicals into the air.

Brown has repeatedly advocated for resources for the Ohio community and is working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the cleanup.