Dr. Brandy A. Morgan was born and raised in Wheeling WV. She graduated from Wheeling Park High School in 1993. Dr. Morgan attended West Virginia University and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal and Veterinary Science in 1997. She then attended The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine and graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 2001. Dr. Morgan is married to Chad DiBartolomeo and they have two girls, Elyn and Westyn. The family enjoys the company of their three dogs.

Brandy and Chad purchased Ohio Valley Animal Care Center on September 21, 2017. Located at 901 Lockwood Avenue, Moundsville. Dr. Morgan provides office hours Monday thru Friday, with appointments available every other Saturday. Ohio Valley Animal Care Center is equipped with the latest Idexx lab equipment and digital radiography. Along with boarding, they also provide small animal soft tissue surgery. Dr. Morgan’s relationship with The Ohio State University creates a unique opportunity for our clients to receive a second opinion from a specialist at no charge when necessary. Aside from soft tissue surgery Dr. Morgan’s special interest is internal medicine. With 16 years of experience working with clients from the Ohio Valley and surrounding areas Dr. Morgan provides and personal and caring experience to all of her clients.