Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule

With the month of June winding down, that means the 4th of July is right around the corner! In order to get the celebrations rolling, it is good to start making plans for the holiday early. Here’s a schedule of the different fireworks displays from around the Ohio Valley so you know exactly where to go to be a part of the fun!

Barnesville: July 6 at Barnesville Memorial Park. Dusk

Cambridge: July 4. Cambridge City Park . 10:00 PM

Elm Grove: July 5th. Patterson Ball field. Dusk

Highlands: July 6th. Bubba’s Burghers. Dusk.

Martins Ferry: July 5th. Martins Ferry School. Dusk

McMechen: July 13th. Riverview Park. Dusk

Moundsville: July 4th Valley Fork Park. 9:30 PM

New Concord: July 12. New Concord Elementary Park. Dusk

Oglebay: July 3rd. Schenk Lake. Dusk

St. Clairsville: June 29th. Central Park Amphitheater. 9:30 PM.

Wellsburg: July 4th. Betty Carr Rec. Center. After the 7 PM parade

Wheeling: July 4th. Wheeling Waterfront. 7 PM

Zanesville: July 5th. Zane’s Landing Park. 9:45 PM

*This list will continue to be updated when information becomes available*