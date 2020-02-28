Ohio Valley Hidden Gems: Schmulbach Brewery

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- There is history and hidden gems that sit on every corner of the Ohio Valley and the Schmulbach Brewery is one that sits on a corner in South Wheeling.

You have maybe noticed the buildings that sit on 33rd and McColloch in that once made up the Schmulbach Brewery.

The Brewery was built and founded by businessman Henry Schmulbach who became a staple in the friendly city.

The complex that once brewed local beer is now a part of the cities deep history that often gets looked past.

