YMCA Valentines Day Weekend over-nighter

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- On Saturday, February 15, J.B. Chambers Memorial Branch YMCA will host a Valentine’s Day overnighter.
The overnighter is something that benefits the whole family. It gives parents some well-deserved alone time and it also gives kids an opportunity to meet new people.
While the parents are out and about enjoying the romantic holiday… kids get to enjoy a wide array of activities.
“We provide a wide array of activities. We do elementary type games, we do sports, we swim and basically the kids get to dictate the way the night goes.”Brian Blazier | Senior Director of Programming
If you have any questions you can contact Blazier at (304)242-8086
