7 Essential Tips and Tricks to Beat Indoor Allergies

Spring and summer bring beauty, but also allergies! Allergy sufferers often go inside their homes for sanctuary against irritants – which is why it’s so important to keep those irritants out of your house.

With a few mindful changes and tricks, you can get rid of indoor allergens and start breathing easy again in your own home. We’ve gathered the seven best tips and products to make life at home even more enjoyable and allergen-free. Keep those indoor allergens to a minimum and improve your home’s indoor air quality for the health of you and your family every season!

Keep Windows and Doors Closed to Prevent Pollen from Getting Inside

The first big step to keeping outside allergens from entering your home is closing and sealing doors and windows. Run your central air conditioner system using a regularly replaced filter. Central air conditioning is also an effective way to keep the humidity down inside your home, preventing the growth of mold and mildew. If you don’t have central air conditioning, try to find a window unit that is well-sealed or use fans inside your home, helping reduce mold buildup.

Clean and Vacuum Often

At least once or twice a week, vacuum your carpets, especially if you have pets. Carpets can trap allergens and cause increased irritation, so vacuuming regularly keeps allergens low. Try wearing a face mask while you vacuum to help from breathing in all of the dust that will inevitably float around. Use a high-quality vacuum with a HEPA filter – this list of Certified Asthma and Allergy-Friendly Vacuums won’t kick up more dust into the air as they work. Clean the rest of your home regularly as well, at least once a month.

Take Off Your Shoes

Get two doormats, one for each side of every entryway to your house. Remove your shoes when you enter your home, and ask guests to do the same. This will keep outside irritants from tracking in on the bottoms of your shoes and all over the floors of your home. If your feet still need support, try switching to indoor-only slippers or sandals, like one from this list of The 12 Best Slippers and House Shoes. For those wanting more arch support, we’re big fans of Birkenstock clog shoes, especially those made with soft shearling.

Get an Air Purifier

Evidence has shown that using an air purifier containing a HEPA filter can decrease allergy and asthma symptoms. It’s a small but powerful device that can make a big difference in getting rid of indoor allergies. Check out this list of The 8 Best Air Purifiers for Allergies of 2021 to find the right option for you and your home. Be sure to clean or replace the filter as directed to keep it working correctly.

Keep Pets Out of The Bedroom

We all love our furry family members, but pet fur and dander can often aggravate allergy reactions. Be sure to groom your pet regularly, and make your bedroom off-limits by keeping the door closed. This will limit the number of allergens you’ll be exposed to from them, especially while you sleep. When choosing a new animal companion, you can even consider adopting a more hypoallergenic option, like one of the 10 Best Pets for Allergy Sufferers.

Buy Dust Covers for Your Mattress and Pillows

You spend a third of your life in bed, and if you don’t take proper care of your mattress and pillows, tons of dust mites will be spending a lot of time in there with you. The best dust mite covers will encase your mattress and pillows with a protective shield that will stop those microscopic bugs and other potential allergens from building up and bothering you while you sleep. Find the right covers for you on this list of The Best Mattress and Pillow Protector and Encasements.

Use a Neti Pot

One final and highly effective way to improve your indoor allergies to keep your sinuses clear by using a Neti Pot. This ancient and doctor-endorsed medical practice is a simple and highly efficient way to keep your nasal passages clear of any trapped allergens and is an effective way to reduce illness, as well. A Neti Pot uses special saline packets and distilled water to rinse out your nasal sinus passages – it may feel unusual at first, but it ultimately makes you think and breathe much better! Neti Pots are available at most pharmacies and drug stores, as well as Amazon.

Try these tips and tricks in the spring to help keep your indoor allergies at bay!

