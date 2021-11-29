Cozy Up Your Living Space with These Simple Design Tips

It doesn’t have to be cold outside to appreciate a warm and inviting living space. But when crisp fall air arrives or temperatures drop on a blustery winter day, there’s nothing better than kicking back and relaxing in a comfortable atmosphere.

Creating a cozy space is easier than you think. Follow these tips to bring out the warm and fuzzy feels.

Create a Reading Nook

Turning small spaces, cutouts, and corners into usable space can quickly cozy up a room. Whether you have a built-in window seat in the master bedroom, an empty nook in the living room, or a kitchen corner with untapped potential, creating a cozy space to unwind and curl up with your favorite book at the end of the day is easy and so rewarding.

The amount of space you’re working with dictates your reading nook design. Popular seating choices include a window seat with storage to hold your books, a comfy chair with a matching ottoman, or a plush chaise lounge. Proper lighting is important for reading. If space permits, add a side table with a lamp or a pole lamp to light up the space. To cozy things up, drape a soft throw or add a plush pillow to your chair. If you need some ideas, Country Living offers 25 cozy examples here.

Warm Things Up with Throws, Blankets, and Quilts

Throws, blankets, and quilts add pops of color to any room—and warm up a space. You can drape them over the arm or back of a chair, couch, or loveseat. Or, you can layer them on top of a comforter at the foot of the bed. When it comes to hunkering down on a cold, rainy, or snowy day, the softer and thicker the throw (like a plush, Sherpa lined variety), the cozier you’ll be. A hand-knit or crocheted afghan or handmade quilt adds another priceless, sentimental layer of warmth to a space—especially if it’s a gift or a treasured family heirloom. Elle Décor offers some excellent throw examples.

Pile on the Pillows

Pillows compliment blankets and throws by adding yet another cozy design element to any room. They brighten up and add character to neutral pieces of furniture. Piles of pillows in different shapes, sizes, and fabrics also add texture and flair to a comforter or quilt on your bed. See some perfect examples at HGTV.com.

Photo: svetikd via gettyimages.com

Paint with Warm Tones

Applying a new, fresh coat of paint is an easy way to transform any room of your house. Stark white or cream walls can make a room feel cold and bland. Choosing warm tones like beige, tan, rustic red, curry, yellow, and orange spices things and up makes a room cozier.

Cozy Up Interior Spaces with Natural Accents

Adding flowers, plants, and other natural accents to any room makes the environment cozier. Whether you grow a windowsill herb garden, spruce up a corner with a large potted plant, or place vases of colorful, fresh-cut flowers on tables and countertops, bringing a little of the outdoors in cozies up any interior space.

Light the Fireplace or Candles

There’s something soothing about snuggling up in your favorite chair and watching flames gently flicker in the fireplace. If you don’t have a fireplace, sitting in candlelight has the same kind of calming, cozy effect. Candles are an inexpensive accent piece and come in different shapes, sizes, and scents. Enjoying your favorites as the seasons change—like cinnamon, apple pie, or vanilla—adds another dimension of cozy to any room. To maximize safety and minimize waste, opt for using flameless candles.

Layer Rugs to Soften a Space

Hardwood adds charm and beauty to any home, but it’s also cold underfoot. Incorporating area rugs in main living spaces adds charm, color, texture, and warmth to any room. Layering rugs also adds depth, dimension, and coziness to a space. To mix things up, layer a smaller, patterned rug on top of a larger, solid rug. You can also mix and match textures by layering a shag accent rug on top of a woven area rug. The possibilities are endless: The most important thing is to layer complementary colors and always avoid choosing patterns and shades that visibly clash.

Add Rustic, Lived-in Charm

Rustic farmhouse and shabby chic are timeless design schemes that never go out of style. Nothing is more inviting than a rustic, lived-in space—especially compared to an austere, monochrome modern space.

When considering rustic décor elements, think exposed brick, distressed wood, reclaimed farmhouse dining tables, weathered iron lamp bases, old steamer trunks, antique books, handmade throws, and more. Any furniture or accent pieces that look well-worn and like they’ve stood the test of time add a cozy, inviting, lived-in look to any room. See some beautiful, warm, and cozy rustic living room ideas from Country Living here.

Overall, incorporating all or some of these design tips will help you create a cozy environment that you can’t wait to relax in.

Home Sweet Home is presented by Ohio Valley Homes.