Stand Out With These Unique Holiday Decorating Ideas

Celebrate the holidays in style! These holiday decorations are classy yet bold and are sure to bring out the “ooos” and “ahhhs,” and maybe even a round of applause!

Thinking beyond the traditional reds and greens and trying new colors will help you stand out. Plus, you can surprise your family with decorations in the most unexpected places in your home. These unique and warmly wonderful decorations are sure to catch the attention of even the most discriminating holiday elves.

Let it Snow

No matter where you live, cascading Christmas lights will be the centerpiece of your front yard. Most options have LED lights that turn on and off in sequence, creating the illusion of falling snow. You can connect strings of lights together, and many options are waterproof for outdoor use. That way, you can also use them on your patio or in your garden.

You don’t need a big budget to have some of the best decorations on the block! These Do It Yourself Christmas Light Balls in multiple sizes and colors are replicas of balls seen at the Chicago Botanical Gardens. Made from a little wire and LED lights, the balls look amazing when randomly scattered across your lawn, with or without snow!

Magical Memories

Giant outdoor ornaments will delight guests of all ages! Festive, fun, and larger than life, most options have a flat base for sturdy positioning on your front porch. No one will be able to walk past giant, life-size ornaments without taking a second look. Plus, they make an excellent backdrop for family photos.

Nothing is more awe-inspiring than a shooting star. This two-foot Shooting Star Christmas Light has a 20-foot tail illuminated by 400 clear mini lights. The tail has five separate strands of lights, creating the illusion of motion. Create some magic by hanging between two trees.

Create a cozy spot for reading a holiday classic in your window seat with a gauzy drape strung with LED lights.

Trim the … Stairs?!

Many garlands available are prelit and can be mounted on your staircase without requiring extension cords or proximity to an outlet. They often come with white LED lights, berry clusters, pinecones, and red velvet bows. Some options are even equipped with a timer that turns the lights on at the same time every day!

Self-adhesive stair stickers are fun for everyone! Just peel and stick! You can find these at many retailers and choose one of several designs, including snowmen, Santa, trees, and reindeer. You are sure to garner a smile every trip upstairs!

Trimming the Tree Extraordinarily

Make your tree stunningly blue-tiful! Choose blue holiday lights instead of the usual red, green, or white. You can also look for different shapes such as balls, finials, onions, ginger jars, and teardrops, plus a mix of glossy, matte, and translucent finishes.

You might also want to go with pink or purple lights or ornaments for an even more stand-out look!

Hold onto precious memories of your children with a handmade keepsake ornament. Easy and fun to make, many options allow you to preserve your child’s handprint on a holiday-themed ornament. They are sure to become life-long family treasures!

Holiday Love in the Least Likely Places

Decorate your table with holiday-themed table runners and placemats. Many options on the market include all your holiday favorites, including Santas, reindeers, snowmen, and more.

Even your bathroom can get into the spirit with things like holiday-scented candles, decorative towels and soap dishes, or even a Christmas-y shower curtain!

Mantles with Flair

Transform the lanterns you already have into magical holiday decorations for your mantle. Fill your vintage lanterns with pinecones, candles, greens, and even your child’s drawing of Santa or a pretty holiday card.

You can also add flameless wax candles of all colors, shapes, and sizes to create a warm glow with a faux flame that mimics the light of a real candle.

Now that you’ve added some fun, unique, and creative decorations to your collection, you are ready to start decorating. Put on some festive music, pour yourself some hot chocolate or a favorite coffee drink, and let the spirit of the holidays begin!

