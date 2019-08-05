1  of  4
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair

If you’re looking for employment, the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair is the place to be on September 10th at the Highlands Event Center!

Come prepared to meet with employers from a variety of industries that are looking to hire entry level to experienced workers. Dress professionally, bring copies of your resume and be prepared for onsite interviews.

Business Owners, if you are interested in having a booth at the Job and Career Fair, please contact Nick Griffin at ngriffin@wtrf.com.

Don’t miss the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on September 10th at the Highlands Event center.

Businesses Attending

  • Cabela’s
  • Cabela’s Distribution Center
  • Century Hospital
  • Cheddar’s
  • Children’s Home
  • Force Inc
  • Silgan
  • West Liberty
  • Xtreme Labor

