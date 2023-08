BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — There’s only one way to find out.

The Cutest Pet Contest will take place at 11 a.m., Aug. 26 at the Ohio Valley Mall’s center court.

You must register in advance on Friday Aug. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the same location.

Registration is $15 per pet, cash only.

The contest is sponsored by Belmont County Cat Stray Shun.

For more information, call (740) 338-9339.