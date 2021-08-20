New restaurant coming to former Garfield’s site at the Ohio Valley Mall

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — Another chain restaurant bites the dust in the Ohio Valley.

Garfield’s restaurant at the Ohio Valley Mall is now permanently closed according to a representative from the Cafaro Company, owners of the mall.

Joe Bell, director of corporate communication for the Cafaro Company, confirmed the closure to 7News today, and said Garfield’s lease was up at the Ohio Valley Mall.

According to the Steubenville Herald-Star, in November 2020, two landlords representing the Cafaro Company sued Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub of Mooresville, N.C.

The suit claims that Garfield’s violated its lease agreements at the Cafaro properties in St. Clairsville and Bridgeport, W.Va.

Garfield’s is accused in the lawsuit of failing to pay Cafaro lease charges totaling $88,834 for its St. Clairsville mall location and charges totaling $119,239 at Cafaro’s Meadowbrook Mall property in West Virginia.

However, there is positive news regarding the St. Clairsville location.

A new restaurant is coming to the Ohio Valley Mall.

It’s called Coaches Burger Bar and was established it 2015 as locally-owned restaurants to bring the entire family to for burgers, wings, pizza, fries and shakes, according to their website.

The nearest Coaches Burger Bar is in Calcutta, Ohio. They are beginning renovations at the Ohio Valley Mall site and plan to be open this fall.