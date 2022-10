The Ohio Valley Mall has released the calendar of its hours of operation for the Holiday Season.

The Mall says the schedule was carefully formulated based upon historical data, consultation with merchants and a desire to meet the changing needs and desires of consumers

Santa Claus will be available to hear the Christmas wishes of children, beginning November 19. A variety of other activities will be announced in the coming weeks

The 2022 Holiday Season hours are as follows:

November 24 (Thanksgiving) Closed

November 25 (Black Friday) 6AM – 9PM

November 26 9AM – 9PM

November 27 11AM – 6PM

November 28 – December 3 10AM – 9PM

December 4 11AM – 6PM

December 5 – 10 10AM – 9PM

December 11 11AM – 6pm

December 12 – 14 10AM – 9PM

December 15, 16 10AM – 10PM

December 17 (Super Saturday) 9AM – 10PM

December 18 (Super Sunday) 9AM – 10PM

December 19 – 23 9AM – 10PM

December 24 (Christmas Eve) 9AM – 6PM

December 25 (Christmas) Closed

December 26 – 30 10AM – 9PM

December 31 (New Year’s Eve) 10AM – 6pm

January 1 (New Year’s Day) 11AM – 6PM