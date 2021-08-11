PETA honors Ohio Valley Mall

It’s a simple but tragic mistake that some people make during the warm-weather months.

As they hurry off to an appointment or stop in a store, they forget that a pet or a child is still inside their parked automobile.

Cafaro Company, the parent company of Ohio Valley Mall, has instituted a signage and social media campaign to make visitors aware of the dangerous risk hot cars pose to people and animals.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) honored the Cafaro Company for this informational effort. PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said “I am pleased to present Cafaro Company with our Compassionate Business Award… We’re thrilled that you launched this lifesaving initiative.”

“Temperatures inside a parked car can reach deadly heights in just minutes, and an unexpected delay can turn a ‘quick errand’ into a tragedy for a dog or child left behind,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “By answering PETA’s call for warning signs, Cafaro is helping to prevent vulnerable family members from enduring terrible heatstroke deaths.”

Cafaro says they humbly thank PETA for honoring them with the award. ‘We care about the well-being of those who visit our establishments and hope that they and their loved ones stay safe.’

The Cafaro organization, based in Niles, Ohio, is one of the nation’s largest privately held shopping center developers. Founded by the late William M. Cafaro in the 1940’s, the firm is now in its seventh decade and third generation as a family owned and managed business. Over the years, Cafaro-affiliated companies have developed, owned and managed more than 30 million square feet of commercial real estate in 14 states. For more information about the Cafaro organization, visit online at www.cafarocompany.com.