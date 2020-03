Ohio Valley Restaurants To The Rescue

Restaurants across the Ohio Valley offering pickup or delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Address: 808 National Rd

Hours: 11AM – 7PM

Phone: 304-232-9555

Services: Pickup, Delivery

Address: 155 Vine St

Phone: 304-455-4768

Services: Take Out

Address: 3806 Main Street

Phone: 304-748-1179

Service: Carry-out, Pick-up window

Address: 23 Railroad Street

Hours: 11AM – 2PM; 4pm – 8PM

Phone: 304-845-3500

Services: Pickup, Curbside, Delivery

WHEELING

Avenue Eats

Address: 1201 Valley-View Avenue

Hours: Mon – Sat 11AM to 8:30 PM

Phone: 304-905-8300

Services: Curbside and Pickup

Brew Keepers

Address: 2245 Market St.

Hours: Tues-Sat, 12noon – 6pm

Phone: 304-238-9132

Services: Pickup

Bridge Tavern & Grill

Address: 950 Main Street

Hours: Monday – Friday 11AM to 3PM

Phone: 304-232-1900

Services: curbside pickup, deliveries, and carry-outs

Cheddars

Address: 120 Cabela Dr

Hours: 11AM to 9PM

Phone: 304-547-0275

Services: Curbside To Go.

Coleman’s Fish Market

Address: 2226 Market St,

Hours: Mon – Sat 10AM to 5:30PM

Phone 304-232-8510

Country Roads BBQ

Address: 56 Carmel Rd

Hours: 11am – 7pm

Phone: 304-830-5736 Open normal business hours 11-7pm

Services: Take-out, Curbside pickups

Fusion Steakhouse

Address: 425 Cabela Dr

Hours: 11:30AM to 10PM

Phone: 304-547-1408

Service: Pick up, If your kids need lunch while school is out- you may also bring them by for a free bowl of rice or noodles.

Greco’s

Address: 45 Wheeling Ave

Hours: 11AM to 8PM

Phone: 304-242-5400

Services: Open for Curbside Pick Up & Delivery

Hangover BBQ

Address: 39 Greggsville, Clinton and Potomac Road

Phone: 304-233-8333

Services: Carry out and curb side pick up

Later Gator

Address: Centre Market, 2145 Market Street

Hours: Open for Carry-Out until 8pm nightly

Phone: 304-233-1606

Services: Pickup

Mountaineer Pizza and Hoagie

Address: 1001 Fairmont Pike Wheeling WV, 26003 Route 88 in Sherrard

Hours: 11am to 10pm

Phone: 304-830-5389

19th Hole

Address: 780 National Rd

Hours: 11am-8pm daily

Phone: 304-232-9464

Services: Carry out, Curbside pick up and Delivery

Panera Bread

Address: 506 Cabela Drive

Hours: 7a-7p M-F 8a-7p Sa-Su

Phone: 740-695-7445

Services: Delivery and Rapid Pickup

Patsy’s Pizza

Address: 2099 National Rd

Phone: 304-242-1490

Services: Curbside Pick-Up Available–call when you park

Pickles Eatery & Bar

Address: 419 Fulton St

Hours: 11am to 10pm

Phone: 304-905-9008

Services: Pickup

Pizza Villa

Address: 29th Street

Hours: 4pm to 10pm

Phone: 304-233-1160

Rachel’s on 16th

Wheeling WV

Hours: 830am-3pm.

Phone: 304-830-5891

Services: Pickup, Curbside Orders, Deliver

TJ’s Sports Garden Restaurant

Tacoholix Market Street

Address: 1062 Market St

Hours: Tu-Sa. NOON – 8PM

Phone: 304-905-9226

Services: Pickup, Delivery (10% delivery fee, minimum $20 order)

Tito’s Sloppy Dogs

Address: 1068 Market Street

Hours: 10am to 3pm

Phone: 304-650-6252

Pick up or Delivery 304-650-6252

Undo’s

Address: 753 Main St

Hours: Mon – Sat 3 to 9 Sun 12 to 8

Phone: 304-233-0560

Services: Pickup

Vagabond Kitchen

Address: 1201 Market St

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11am-8pm and on Sunday from 10am-4pm

Phone: 304-905-6173

Services: Will be offering curbside and carry-out

MOUNDSVILLE

Bob’s Lunch

Address: 800 3rd Street

Hours: 8am to 6pm Monday thru Saturday

Phone: 304-810-0573

Services: Delivery or Pickup

El Gran Patron

Address: 142 Lafayette Ave

Hours: Su-Sa. 11AM – 8PM

Phone: 304-810-4478

Services: Pickup, Delivery

Great Chinese Buffet

Address: 1226 Lafayette Ave

Hours: 11AM to 8PM

Phone: 304-845-7330

Services: Carry Out, Buffet to Go

The Guest House

Address: Moundsville WV

Hours: 8a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 304-845-9232.

Services: Takeout

Mason Dixon BBQ

Address 115 Lafayette Ave

Hours: Open Daily 11AM – 8PM

Phone: 304-810-5943

Services: Carry out

Nana’s Pizza and PieList

Address: 242 Jefferson Ave

Hours: Su, T-Th 11AM – 9PM; F-Sa. 11AM – 10PM

Phone: 304-810-2415

Services: Pickup, Delivery

Pink Door Pizza

Address: 717 Lafayette Ave

Hours: 10am to 10pm

Phone: 304-845-8804

Pizza Hut

Address: 101 Lafayette Ave

Hours: 11AM to 10PM

Phone: 304-845-7000

Services: Delivery/Carryout

Polka Dot Cafe

Address: 712 3rd Street

Phone: 304-843-1813

Service: Carry out

The Prima Marina

Address: 1501 Water Street

Hours: T-Su 11AM – 7PM

Phone: 304-845-7806

Services: Pickup, Delivery

Quality Bakery

Address: 2nd Street

Hours: 5am to 6pm

Phone: 304-845-3452

ST. CLAIRSVILLE

Panera Bread

Address: 67800 Mall Ring Rd

Hours: 7a-7p M-F 8a-7p Sa-Su

Phone: 740-695-7445

Services: Delivery and Rapid Pickup, Drive Through

Pizza Milano

147 E Main St

Hours: 10am to 10pm

Phone: 740-695-2088

SHADYSIDE

Tiger Pub

Shadyside, OH

Hours: 10:30-6:30

Phone: 740-676-8764

Services: Curbside pick up and delivery

BELLAIRE

The Roosevelt

Address: 3175 Union St

Phone: 740-676-9015

Services: Pickup, Delivery

GLEN DALE

Nana’s Landing

Rayland

Hightower Brewing Company

Address: 3445 Co Rd 16

Hours: 3PM – 9PM

Phone: 740-859-0764

Pick Up

Weirton

Mario’s Restaurant and Lounge

New Martinsville

PJ’s Pizza

Address: 495 3rd St

Hours: Mon-Thurs 10-9 and fri-sat. 10-10

Phone: 304-455-4655

Choo Choo’s Restaurant