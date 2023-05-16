Three people were taken to local hospitals after a mining accident in the Ohio Valley.

The three people, who were not named at this time, were rescued from the Sparta Portal, a Consol Energy mining portal in Morris Township in Washington County just after 4 a.m.

The miners were trapped underground, according to officials.

One of the minors was flown by helicopter but is in stable condition according to officials, the two others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

