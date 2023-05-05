WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Close to 70 people in Weirton will be without jobs at the end of this month.

Trivium, a metal packaging plant in the Downtown Half Moon area, was informed that Cleveland Cliffs will not be renewing the contract lease on their property, meaning they will have to halt operations on May 31st.

On April 24th, UFCW Local 1776 was told about the shutdown.

The Union represents the employees at Trivium and says this was very short notice.

They also sent out letters to local lawmakers for their help in saving these important jobs.

“Every individual job’s important to the community and you’re talking about nearly 70 jobs here and they are good jobs with good benefits and pensions and their family’s health care is covered. You know a lot of these people went in to that facility right out of high school or not long after and have worked there their whole adult life.” Wendell Young – President UFCW Local 1776

Young says they are hoping to get some kind of extension on the facility to find a long-term solution.

7News reached out to the company and Cleveland Cliffs for comment on the shutdown.

Trivium says they have no comment at this time and Cleveland Cliffs has not gotten back to us.

