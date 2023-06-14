FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) A new way to relax and unwind has come to Brooke County.

MindSet2Wellness recently opened its doors to its brand new state of the art Spa at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee.

They offer Massage Therapies, an Infrared Sauna, a Red Light Bed, a Salt Room, and a Float Tank, and much more.

If you remember just last year they opened up their expressive arts therapies to help those going through trauma, dealing with anxiety or depression in unique settings and activities.

Now with the Spa, they can take those sessions even further and deepen the healing process.

“It’s a complete different experience. So you’re not only talking about the things you want to improve in your life but you’re also experiencing it at the same time. Spinning and the other exercise classes that we are offering helps people to use bilateral stimulation and work through some of the trauma and stress they are experiencing.” LYNETTE CARTE – OWNER MINDSET2WELLNESS AND SPA , COUNSELOR

They also offer spa packages along with a camp for kids while their parents are in the spa.

The Spa is open Monday through Friday 9 AM to 7 PM and Sat 9 AM – 2 PM

For more information on MindSet2Wellness or to book a session head on over to their website.

They are also on the Vagaro App.