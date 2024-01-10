PITTSBURGH — The popular streaming service Paramount+ is looking for men ages 18 and older in a casting call for its next hit series, which will be filmed in Pittsburgh on January 16.

The casting crew is looking to fill background roles for prisoners, Crip, Blood, Aryan, and Latino gang members and needs hundreds of men for the prison yard scene.

The series, Mayor of Kingstown, comes from the Producers and Creators of Yellowstone and 1883, starring Jeremy Renner.

The rate of pay is listed at $250 for 12 hours of filming. Food and snacks will be provided, and there will also be giveaways.

There are no COVID vaccination or testing requirements at this time.

The casting directors ask that anyone applying should AVOID getting a clean haircut prior to filming and state that natural hair color is required prior to filming.

The Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner and is a crime thriller filming it’s third season.

If you are interested you can apply HERE.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, January 10, 2024)