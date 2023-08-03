WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The long-running Adopt a Student program returns to the Ohio Valley for the new school year.

Students can pick out their own school supplies, back-to-school clothes, snacks and more— all for free!

Adopt a Student is Saturday, August 19. It will be at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center from 10 until supplies run out.

The event is first come, first serve. Everything is free, but the student must be present.

Other great back-to-school events are the Stuff the Bus at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple on August 12 at 10 a.m. and the Back-to-School Festival at the Wheeling Park Amphitheater on August 20 at 5 p.m.