American Idol winner, Noah Thompson will be performing in the Ohio Valley in October.

Thompson will be in Washington PA on October 20 at Nineteen North.

A true Cinderella story, Thompson went from being a construction worker in a town with a population of only 2,852 people who never thought a music career could be a reality to winning American Idol in 2022.

Having released his debut song “One Day Tonight” during the show, the catchy, romantic track immediately shot to No. 1 on iTunes All Genres and Country charts and is still racking up an incredible number of on-demand streams, averaging nearly 1 million per week.

Tickets can be purchased here.