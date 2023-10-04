WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another out-of-this-world event is slated to make a return on Saturday.

The Annular Solar Eclipse is Saturday, October 14th. The path of totality will move in across the Pacific Northwest and down into Texas.

1-1

Here at home, we have the opportunity to see a 30/40% blockage.

Unlike a Total Solar Eclipse (where the moon covers the sun completely), an Annular Eclipse is when the moon covers nearly the entire sun except the outer edge creating a “ring of fire” look.

2-1

Will we be able to see it?

For those of us in The Ohio Valley, the eclipse begins at 11:51 AM with the eclipse maximum at 1:13 PM and ending at 2:37 PM. It will be difficult to witness the eclipse itself, without factoring in the cloud cover.

3-1

It does trend to be more so cloudy with scattered showers in the area.

The Total Solar Eclipse will provide a better viewing point for us here at home.

For a look at the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, Click Here