WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) – On a typical weekday in Downtown Washington you’ll see cars going up and down the busy streets.

This weekend, those cars will be replaced by sheep.

The Running of the Wools is scheduled for this Saturday, May 6.

You heard that right, sheep will be racing down Main Street in Washington, Pennsylvania.

It’s an event that’s meant to highlight the local businesses, but also showcase the area’s long history with farming and sheep.

The family-friendly day will feature children’s area vendors and educational demonstrations.

“It’s just encompasses a humongous part of our community. Range Resources helped us out with the local schools and they did a sheep feeder competition. It’s all encompassing and it’s really brought our community together. So, we’re so happy to be a part of this.” Shana Brown, Main Street Manager, Director, Washington Business District Authority

The day starts at 9:30 a.m. with a Breakfast Crawl in Downtown businesses.

At 10:00 a.m. the pavilion opens on Main Street with a children’s area and educational demonstrations.

The Running of the Wools officially starts at Noon with sheep races.

In the afternoon there will be a “Kitchen Clash” with local chefs.

The community is also invited to a Community Blessing Gathering on Sunday, May 7 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Main Street Pavilion.

If you’d like to learn more, visit runningofthewools.com or the visitwashingtoncountypa.com.