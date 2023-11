American rock band Avenged Sevenfold (A7X) announced shows for their third leg of their Life Is But A Dream Tour.

The California group will making a stop in Pittsburgh on March 25, 2024 at PPG Paints Arena with Poppy and Sullivan King.

A7X will also be in Columbus the following date (March 26) at Nationwide Arena.

You can get tickets for the show, here.

A7X released their eight studio album Life Is But A Dream… in June of 2023.