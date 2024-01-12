PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Movie Casting PGH is looking for babies for the upcoming season of Mayor of Kingstown.

The Paramount+ series will be filming in the Pittsburgh area, tentatively scheduled on January 30 and potentially a day or two in February.

The filmed scene calls for white babies six to ten months old; multiples are preferred because babies are only allowed on set for a limited time, but not required.

Payment for filming is $600 per baby each day worked, as well as $250 for 12 hours of filming for parents, one parent per baby.

To apply for this unique opportunity, email EXTRASPGH@gmail.com. Make sure to write what you are applying for in the subject line and in the body of the email include the following:

Name of parent:

Name of child/baby:

Age:

Height:

Weight:

Current clothing size:

Current full-body photo:

Phone number:

