WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) When it comes to money, you want to choose a bank that you can trust.

One local bank is showing that being trustworthy is a top priority.

United Bank was recently named 2023’s Most Trustworthy Bank in America by Newsweek.

The chain earned the number one spot in the Banks Category.

Newsweek based its survey on what trust means to the customer, employees, and investors.

United Bank Northern Panhandle, Market President, Tony Gentile says this goes right along with their core values of integrity, hard work, teamwork, and caring.

And their mission statement is based on providing excellent service to their customers, employees, and shareholders in the communities they serve.

“We started in 1839 in Parkersburg Virginia at the time we were a bank before the state of West Virginia but over those 180 years, you know we take pride in what we service in building relationships and that’s something that we’ve done a successful 33 mergers later, we haven’t lost sight of our mission statement or our core values.” Tony Gentile – Market President United Bank Northern Panhandle

United Bank has branches in eight states and Washington D.C.

Gentile said they were honored to receive this recognition from Newsweek.