Police in Ohio are investigating after a body was found in a river in Ohio.

Newark Police said they are investigating after a dead male was found in Licking River near E. Main Street and Easy Street on Thursday.

Officials say detectives were called and the death appears to be accidental, pending an autopsy by the Corner’s Office.

Officials also say they are working to positively identify the male and notify the family.

Anyone with information, contact Newark Police at 740-670-7200