It’s the middle of October and spooky season is in full swing across the Valley.



This evening, the Ziegenfelder Company and Books with Badges again joined forces to host Books & Boos.



The event took place in front of Ziegenfelder’s on 18th Street and featured a trunk-or-treat, and a costume contest–all while Books & Boos accepted book donations from the public.



Books & Boos Trunk-or-treat was designed to provide a safe environment for children to trick-or-treat, all while promoting literacy and partnership in the Ohio Valley.