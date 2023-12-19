Need a late Valentine’s gift? How about tickets to Boyz II Men.

Boyz II Men will be retuning to the Ohio Valley in 2024.

Boyz II Men will be at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh on February 22 at 7pm.

Boyz II Men consists of Philadelphia natives Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris. Throughout their three-decade career, the group has given fans a rich catalog of hits, resulting in four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The group has sold 64 million albums worldwide.

Since the talented trio emerged in the ’90s, the group has won fans over with its multi-octave sound featured in 13 studio albums. The band’s debut album, “Cooleyhighharmony,” sold 9 million copies in the U.S. and earned the group certified 9x Platinum status, while “Twenty,” the landmark album that celebrated Boyz II Men’s 20th anniversary, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard R&B Album chart.

Boyz II Men last performed at The Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh in February 2022 to a sold-out crowd.

To get tickets, click here.