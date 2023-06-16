BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The family of renowned Ohio Valley Christian Minister and Singer Shawn Chrisagis is holding a celebration of life in memory of his passing.

Visitation will be held at Harbor of Hope church at 67667 Warnock Street, St. Clairsville, Ohio from 1-4 p.m on June 26

A Celebration of Life Service is at 4 p.m. in the same location.

Artists from the Legends will be performing, and Hollywood stars will share their memories of Shawn. Video presentations from those who are not able to attend will also be shared.

Dinner will follow the celebration of life.

Shawn Chrisagis passed away on June 13, from a heart attack. He was 55 years old.