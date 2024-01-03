Eat ‘n Park at The Highlands will be closing its doors.

After a post made its way to social media saying that upper management of Eat ‘n Park came to The Highlands location to inform workers that they would be closing, 7News reached out to Eat ‘n Park for verification

Eat ‘n Park spokesperson Courtney Caprara sent the following message to 7News:

“Eat’n Park has made the difficult decision to permanently close our Wheeling restaurant on January 15 at 2 p.m. We are grateful to our team members for all they have done to create Smiles for our neighbors in the Wheeling community over the years. They have all been offered positions at other Eat’n Park Hospitality Group locations. We thank our guests for choosing to share their meals and memories with us in Wheeling, and we invite them to join us at our nearby St. Clairsville, Ohio restaurant.” Eat ‘n Park spokesperson Courtney Caprara

7News reached out to Ohio County Commission for a statement on the closing of Eat ‘n Park and we are waiting for a response.

Eat ‘n Park also has locations in Weirton, West Virginia, Steubenville, Ohio and Washington PA.