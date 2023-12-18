Chipotle is set to open a new location in the Ohio Valley.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first location in Weirton on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:45 am and will be open everyday 10:45am-10pm.

The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The new Chipotle location will be at 261 St Thomas Drive, Weirton, WV 26062.

The Weirton location is also hiring and you can apply to be a crew member, here

Weirton residents can also easily set up fundraisers through Chipotle to benefit local causes, with 33% of sales given back to the established cause. Chipotle offers an in-restaurant and / or digital option to accommodate those who prefer off-premise dining. Organizations wanting to set up a fundraiser can reach out to us via the Philanthropy section of Chipotle’s website here.

You can also find a Chipotle at The Highlands in Ohio County and at The Ohio Valley Mall in St.Clairsville, Ohio.